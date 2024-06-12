Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 48,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Halberd Price Performance
Halberd stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Halberd has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Halberd
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halberd
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.