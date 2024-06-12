Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

