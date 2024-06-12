Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on July 5th

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

HLNE stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $74.49 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

