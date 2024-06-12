Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on July 5th

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.0 %

HLNE stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $74.49 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Dividend History for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

