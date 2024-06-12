Head to Head Analysis: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) & Unity Software (NYSE:U)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VTEX and Unity Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $201.52 million 6.05 -$13.69 million ($0.04) -165.50 Unity Software $2.19 billion 3.14 -$822.01 million ($2.24) -7.85

VTEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

63.7% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of VTEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Unity Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VTEX and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 0 5 0 3.00 Unity Software 2 11 9 0 2.32

VTEX presently has a consensus price target of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 42.25%. Unity Software has a consensus price target of $34.79, suggesting a potential upside of 97.98%. Given Unity Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than VTEX.

Risk & Volatility

VTEX has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -3.87% -3.32% -2.38% Unity Software -40.11% -7.73% -3.47%

Summary

VTEX beats Unity Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

