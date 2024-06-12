Head-To-Head Review: Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) & DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -479.38% -226.57% DBV Technologies -530.89% -56.76% -43.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 136.46 -$21.27 million ($0.53) -0.55 DBV Technologies $15.73 million 6.44 -$72.73 million ($0.84) -1.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coeptis Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies. DBV Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeptis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coeptis Therapeutics and DBV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 DBV Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33

Coeptis Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.33%. DBV Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 534.92%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coeptis Therapeutics beats DBV Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company also offers its drugs for acute myeloid leukemia and acute respiratory diseases. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has co-development agreement Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company's earlier stage research programs include vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

