Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

