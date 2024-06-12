Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.29 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $76.25 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00048356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,751,723,073 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,751,723,072.92366 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0873018 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $71,936,456.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.