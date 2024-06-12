Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.95

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.95 and last traded at C$24.91, with a volume of 49949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$838.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

