Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 180.6% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

