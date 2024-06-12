High Tide (HITI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.43 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HITI opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HITI

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.