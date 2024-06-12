HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 3.6%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 195,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 152,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLVX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $725.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 807,776 shares in the company, valued at $132,653,782,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total value of $985,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 807,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,653,782,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at $123,890,711.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,898 shares of company stock worth $985,801,946. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth $21,009,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

