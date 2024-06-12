Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.49

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 1723133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,359.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,452.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,004 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,821 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.