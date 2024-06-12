Hooker Furnishings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

Hooker Furnishings stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,920. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $160.95 million, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $93.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

