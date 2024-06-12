Horizen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $119.94 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.95 or 0.00011477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00045306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00034481 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,094,275 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

