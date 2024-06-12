Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of HOVNP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.
About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.
