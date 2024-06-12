Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.4 %

HUBB opened at $367.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.01. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

