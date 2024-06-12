Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hudson Acquisition I Trading Down 7.9 %

HUDA stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 32,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,885. Hudson Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUDA. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $170,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $318,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Acquisition I

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

