IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares.

IBC Advanced Alloys stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.09. IBC Advanced Alloys has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

