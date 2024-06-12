Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the May 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.0 days.

Icade Price Performance

CDMGF remained flat at $30.61 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Icade has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

Icade Company Profile

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

