Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL) Insider Purchases A$35,000.00 in Stock

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL – Get Free Report) insider Keith Murray acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($23,178.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Iceni Gold Limited focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects. Its principal property is the 14 Mile Well project that consists of 7 prospect licenses and 2 mining leases covering an area of 600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Iceni Gold Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

