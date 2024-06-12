Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $175.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Illumina traded as low as $109.00 and last traded at $109.54. 1,155,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,842,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

