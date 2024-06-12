Immutable X Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.65 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $96.65 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00002809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

