Immutable X Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.65 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $96.65 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00002809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
