Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the May 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $29.35 billion for the quarter.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

