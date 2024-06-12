Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.60 Per Share

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ING stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 137.65 ($1.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.76. Ingenta has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of £20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.50 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Ingenta news, insider Sebastian White sold 100,000 shares of Ingenta stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($178,275.82). 46.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

