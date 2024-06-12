Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 351.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Innate Pharma Trading Down 5.4 %

Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innate Pharma stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innate Pharma worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.