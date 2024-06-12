Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INE. Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.06.

TSE:INE traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 355,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.69. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$13.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

