Insider Buying: Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,812,500 ($6,128,231.25).

On Thursday, May 9th, Amit Bhatia acquired 1,100,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 383 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,213,000 ($5,364,828.73).

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Amit Bhatia acquired 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,775,000 ($7,353,877.50).

Breedon Group stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 394.50 ($5.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,634. Breedon Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 302.90 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 381.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 370.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,245.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,516.13%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 460 ($5.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

