Insider Buying: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Purchases 881,913 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 881,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,375,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,145,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kronos Bio Stock Up 11.3 %

Kronos Bio stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 1,782,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,457. The company has a market cap of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.77. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.67% and a negative net margin of 1,534.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.