Insider Buying: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Purchases 881,913 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 881,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,375,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,145,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kronos Bio Stock Up 11.3 %
Kronos Bio stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 1,782,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,457. The company has a market cap of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.77. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.67% and a negative net margin of 1,534.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Bio
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.