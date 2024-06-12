Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CAO Sells 11,008 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Cohen sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $33,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,374 shares in the company, valued at $257,340.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amir Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Amir Cohen sold 4,220 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $13,841.60.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 436,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.54.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 747,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,967,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

