Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Director Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.7 %

Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -250.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 62,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,506,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

