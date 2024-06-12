Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Director Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.7 %
Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -250.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.89.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
