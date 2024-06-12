Insider Selling: Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider David Fisher sold 100,000 shares of Nanosonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.04 ($2.01), for a total transaction of A$303,800.00 ($201,192.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

