Insider Selling: Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider David Fisher sold 100,000 shares of Nanosonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.04 ($2.01), for a total transaction of A$303,800.00 ($201,192.05).
Nanosonics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 4.22.
About Nanosonics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nanosonics
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.