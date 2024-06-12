Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 21,210 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $28.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,322.13. 264,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,280.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,156.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $799.63 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

