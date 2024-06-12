InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director John D. Jr. Markley Sells 750 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $117.96. 344,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,167. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

