Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) Announces GBX 53.20 Dividend

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

LON:ICG traded up GBX 84 ($1.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,354 ($29.98). 3,646,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,913. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,949.74 ($24.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,448 ($31.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,036 ($38.66) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

