International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.5%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $172.41 and last traded at $170.16. Approximately 712,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,572,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

