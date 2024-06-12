Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Short Interest Up 423.8% in May

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 423.8% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 9,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0406 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

