Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $475.43 and last traded at $474.15. Approximately 11,590,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,896,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.02.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.00 and its 200-day moving average is $428.64.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
