Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $475.43 and last traded at $474.15. Approximately 11,590,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,896,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.02.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.00 and its 200-day moving average is $428.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $304,591,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

