Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,160,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,216,551 shares.The stock last traded at $45.39 and had previously closed at $44.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 526.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 153,250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 71,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,478,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.