Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,058,000 after acquiring an additional 294,054 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 161,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 325,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 898,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 268,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. 201,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,069. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

