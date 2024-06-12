iomart Group’s (IOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.09% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities upgraded iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
View Our Latest Report on iomart Group
iomart Group Price Performance
About iomart Group
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iomart Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.