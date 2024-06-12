iomart Group’s (IOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities upgraded iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

iomart Group stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £155.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,316.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.59. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 193.60 ($2.47).

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

