ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the May 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ioneer Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of IONR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 13,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. ioneer has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

