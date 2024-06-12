Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.80

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.80 and last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 95297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.7 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 419,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 59,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.