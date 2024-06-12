Iron Triangle Partners LP Acquires Shares of 220,000 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 220,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,633,000. Illumina comprises 4.0% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Illumina at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

ILMN traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,407. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

