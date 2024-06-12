Iron Triangle Partners LP Buys Shares of 1,300,000 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 5,303,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,622,213. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

