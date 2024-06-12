iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.36

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.36 and last traded at $78.29, with a volume of 306814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 883,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,415,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,429 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

