iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.36

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.36 and last traded at $78.29, with a volume of 306814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
