iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $262,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.42. 997,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,792. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $545.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.16. The company has a market capitalization of $469.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

