iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 983,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $106,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,631,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,633,000 after buying an additional 126,680 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 151,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,492. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

