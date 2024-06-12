iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.99

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 1580129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,493,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after acquiring an additional 611,299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,764,000 after buying an additional 1,225,766 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,494,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 299,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

