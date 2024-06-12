iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,098,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.89. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
