iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,098,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.89. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MBS ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

