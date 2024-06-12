iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The company has a market cap of $844.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.